Air Quality Alert issued for parts of the Miami Valley Thursday

MIAMI VALLEY — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of the Miami Valley on Thursday.

The alert is for all areas of Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble counties, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast is 105 for Thursday, June 13.

Any reading at 101 or higher is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups”.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission said temperatures are expected in the upper 80s with southerly winds, making conditions favorable for ground-level ozone formation.

The general public is not likely to be affected and for most people, it is okay to be active outside, but take more breaks and do less strenuous activities, the commission advised.

To get AQI updates in your region, visit this website.

