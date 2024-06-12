Dry, warming up today, Very few chances for rain, hotter next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Heat cranks up

No hope for widespread rain

First heat wave of the year on the way

DETAILED FORECAST:

Excessive heat tips

WEDNESDAY: Another cool start, not as "cold" as yesterday morning thanks to just a few more clouds, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Today's forecast

Mostly sunny. We will warm up with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Futurecast for Thursday at 1 p.m.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Heat continues to build with highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90.

Futurecast for Thursday at 11 p.m.

It’ll feel a tad muggy. A front approaches Thursday night that could give us an isolated shower or storm at night.

Long range precipitation next 8-14 days

FRIDAY: Cold front departs. A stray shower remains possible, but most will be dry and mostly sunny.

Potential rainfall through Friday at 11 p.m.

Warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity falls.

SATURDAY: A nice day with sunshine, and low humidity but still HOT. Highs in the mid-80s.

Temperature trend next 10 days

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. Big heat arrives with highs near 90.

MONDAY: Possible record heat! Nearing 95 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values 97 to 101 degrees. A few showers and storms may cool some of us off.

TUESDAY: The heat wave continues with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees.

