Dry, warming up today, Very few chances for rain, hotter next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Heat cranks up
- No hope for widespread rain
- First heat wave of the year on the way
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Another cool start, not as “cold” as yesterday morning thanks to just a few more clouds, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Mostly sunny. We will warm up with highs in the low to mid-80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Heat continues to build with highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90.
It’ll feel a tad muggy. A front approaches Thursday night that could give us an isolated shower or storm at night.
FRIDAY: Cold front departs. A stray shower remains possible, but most will be dry and mostly sunny.
Warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity falls.
SATURDAY: A nice day with sunshine, and low humidity but still HOT. Highs in the mid-80s.
SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. Big heat arrives with highs near 90.
MONDAY: Possible record heat! Nearing 95 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values 97 to 101 degrees. A few showers and storms may cool some of us off.
TUESDAY: The heat wave continues with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees.
