Air Quality Alert: Dayton workers continue duties amid Canadian wildfire smoke

DAYTON — Workers in Dayton, including construction crews and employees of Dayton Public Works, continued their duties on Friday despite smoky conditions from Canadian wildfires.

While a strong smell of smoke was present in the morning, the haze began to clear throughout the day, according to News Center seven reporter Kylie Bridgeman.

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Dayton Public Works, which employs a couple hundred people, prioritizes safety and follows county guidance for hazardous air conditions. Thomas Ritchie, director of Dayton Public Works, stated that the department refers to county directives for situations requiring employees to stay indoors.

“We’ll look to the county for any guidance they would give if there was something concerning where they would say not to be out. Other than that, it’s really following our policies,” Ritchie said.

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Construction foreman Kyle Dole and his crew quickly noticed the change in air quality during their morning commute. Dole, who lives approximately 45 minutes from his worksite, observed the smoke both from home and at the job site.

“You can notice walking out of the house; I don’t live too far from here. I mean, probably about 45 minutes. I mean, I notice at home, and I tell you, being out here you can notice what the smoke is compared to when there’s no smoke when there is,” Dole said. He added that construction workers are accustomed to difficult environmental conditions. “We’re used to it, working around dust,” Dole said.

Dayton Public Works maintains safety through regular reminders for its employees. Ritchie highlighted the department’s proactive approach to worker well-being, including emphasizing body awareness and preventative measures.

“Obviously you have to pay attention to your body, you know, we always have slide shows that we run in the mornings reminding people about taking extra breaks, about staying hydrated,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie’s extensive experience, which includes working in trash collection, provides him with a broad perspective on braving challenging environments. He views the current environmental conditions as another factor to manage, similar to other hazards faced in his previous work.

“So, you know, waste collection is a very dangerous type of job to do. So the environment just becomes another thing that you can deal with, no different than like during the winter whenever you have ice on the ground or cold temperatures,” Ritchie explained.