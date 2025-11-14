Air Force Museum reopens doors after longest shutdown in history

RIVERSIDE — The National Museum of the US Air Force reopened its doors to the public today after being closed due to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The museum welcomed over 1,000 visitors on its reopening day, which is double the usual attendance for this time of year.

“I’m an aeronautical enthusiast, so I enjoy every bit of piece of information I could have absorbed here,” Leslie Bhagwandin, a visitor from New York, said.

During the shutdown, museum employees continued to maintain exhibits and ensure that everything remained operational.

Visitors came from both local areas and out of state, eager to explore the museum’s extensive collection.

Volunteers, including former Air Force pilots, were on hand to assist guests and share their knowledge.

