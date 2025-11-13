Air Force Museum to reopen Friday after government shutdown ends

RIVERSIDE — The National Museum of the United States Air Force will reopen Friday, two days after the federal government shutdown came to an end.

The museum had been closed since October 1 when the government shutdown started.

The museum will be open for regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Friday, a spokesperson for the Air Force Museum said in a media release Thursday. However the Valkyrie Cafe will not resume operations until Saturday.

Additionally the Greater Dayton RTA route X6 to the museum will resume service Saturday, the spokesperson said.

