AES Ohio to upgrade customer experience next week

MIAMI VALLEY — AES Ohio customers will use new technology to pay their electric bills.

The company’s current customer service technology is 25 years old, and the goal is to improve and simplify the customer experience, according to an AES Ohio spokesperson.

“For over 110 years, you have trusted us to deliver reliable energy services, our commitment has always been to power lives seamlessly,” says Tom Raga, AES Ohio president. “We are making everything from payments to account management more intuitive and straightforward.”

Customers are expected to notice the following after the upgrade:

More flexible and user-friendly payments and account management

New account numbers on a redesigned bill

More options to start and stop service

Customers won’t have access to pay their bills online or over the phone from August 28 through September 4, the spokesperson said.

