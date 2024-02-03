Local

Active investigation in Huber Heights after reported shooting

Huber Heights police officers are on scene of an active investigation Saturday evening.

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights police officers are on scene of an active investigation Saturday evening.

According to Emergency Scanner Traffic, Huber Heights police and fire responded to reports of a shooting before 5:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Troy Villa Boulevard.

News Center 7 crews on scene see multiple police cruisers, evidence markers, and crime scene tape.

We are working to learn more information and will update this story.

