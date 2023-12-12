‘Accidents for a reason,’ Fire chief shares safety tips after house catches fire twice in 12 hours

JEFFERSON TWP. — A house fire that News Center 7 originally covered last night reignited this morning less than 12 hours after the initial fire had been put out.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz was at the Jefferson Township house when the fire reignited just after 6 a.m.

“I’m a reporter with Channel Seven and we’re here cause this house caught on fire last night and the House has started fire again right now,” Hershovitz said to a 911 Dispatcher.

The beginnings of the fire turned into massive flames in the few short minutes it took for firefighters to arrive.

“Room and content fires can double in size about every 60 seconds. So you saw the amount of time you were here, how fast, how fast it grew,” Jefferson Township Fire Chief Gregory Wilcox said.

Wilcox told Hershovitz his crews were at this location until 2:30 in the morning working to put the first fire out.

“We would not have left had we seen anything but there was no sign of smoke. Nothing at all coming off of it,” Wilcox said.

The initial investigation shows that the first fire may have been caused by a candle.

“Open flames are just absolutely, just asking for problems,” Wilcox said.

Another common cause of fires is extension chords.

“Especially if you run them under rugs and walk over top of break the wires over overload the wiring. It’s not designed for as much current as you’re pulling,” Wilcox said.

The top fire starters that Wilcox sees are unattended heat sources like space heaters and kitchen burners.

“A lot of things you could do, but again, they call them accidents for a reason,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox told Hershovitz it’s up to the insurance company if the house is a total loss, but it was good timing that Hershovitz was there when he was.

“Appreciate you so much for being here. Good timing,” Wilcox said.





