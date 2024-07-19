Accidents involving children and vehicles on the rise, Dayton Children’s Hospital reports

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital has seen a 125 percent increase in bicycle-versus-car accidents between April 1 and July 1 and the hospital’s injury prevention coordinator is suggesting that parents stay involved with their children’s activities.

“We’ve seen an increase in those injuries this summer,” said Abbey Pettiford, Dayton Children’s Hospital’s injury prevention coordinator. “And I think it’s just more kids are using them. It’s been really nice out but an increase from the same period last year.”

The statistics the hospital has compiled also revealed a 25-percent jump in accidents involving motorized vehicles, such as ATVs and e-bikes, and a 29-percent increase in non-motorized accidents involving vehicles such as bicycles and skateboards.













