Access to computer dispatch system restored for Clark Co. law enforcement

CLARK COUNTY — After a lengthy outage, law enforcement in Clark County can use their computer dispatch system again.

The virtual environment used to access the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system went down, resulting in Springfield officers relying entirely on radio dispatching, the city said.

Clark County said that they worked to rebuild the network over a 72-hour period to accommodate updates to their 9-1-1 software.

“During this time, there has been no interruption of dispatch services to our residents. Our county team has demonstrated their continued dedication to our residents, and we are committed to matters of public safety as our most urgent priority,” Clark County Commission President Melanie Flax Wilt said.

In a statement sent earlier this week, Springfield’s city manager and its police and fire chief said in part, the outage was “significantly impacting public safety services” and “causing delays in dispatching and responding to calls for service.”

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in an email to News Center 7 that they “don’t have data to show the connectivity issues have actually delayed responses.”

