‘Absolutely avoidable tragedy;’ Area entrepreneur with deep diving experience speaks on OceanGate

DAYTON — OceanGate the company responsible for the tragic Titan implosion that killed five people announced it is suspending its commercial and exploration expeditions.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with Larry Connor who has been on dives deeper than the Titanic.

Connor said nothing could have gotten him on that sub.

“This was an absolutely avoidable tragedy,” Connor said

Before any mission Connor takes he said research is the first thing he does.

“Can we do it safely? Can we do it successfully?” he said. “Whether it’s going to the bottom of the ocean or going to the international space station you always start with safety.”

When he traveled more than 30,000 feet deep in the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the ocean, he knew the materials of his sub.

“13,000 feet or deeper titanium or certain types of hardened steel,” Connor said.

He said when he first heard about the missing OceanGate sub he did his research again.

“When I found out that they are using carbon fiber, that’s a red flag,” he said. “It was an uncertified sub, there’s an organization called DNV Norwegian that is kind of the gold standard for certification heard they didn’t have that.”

Connor added there is “not a chance in the world” he would have gone on the sub.

Currently, no one can get on an OceanGate sub, on the company’s website it says all expeditions have been suspended.

“No sub or submersible company should be ever taking paying people or anybody in my opinion in subs that are not absolutely certified and safe,” Connor said.

He hopes the controversy surrounding the company does not impact further ocean research. He stressed again the tragedy could have been avoided.

“What’s really more important is that five lives were lost when they didn’t have to,” he said.

Connor said he has future plans to show people you can take these deep dives to places like the Titanic safely.

















