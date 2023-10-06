AAA calls Ohio’s distracted driving law ‘important step’ in keeping roads safe

MIAMI VALLEY — Today marks the second day of enforcement of Ohio’s Distracted Driving Law.

>>Fines now in effect for drivers using phone under Ohio’s distracted driving law

AAA called Ohio’s Distracted Driving Law “an important step,” to keep drivers safe, a spokesperson said.

News Center 7 previously reported that the law is now in effect after a six-month grace period during which law officers handed out warnings only.

“This is an important step to make Ohio’s roads safer by addressing distracted driving and providing officers with the necessary tools to enforce a law that prohibits drivers from using handheld devices behind the wheel,” says Kara Hitchens, AAA spokesperson. “While this is a huge step forward, drivers need to remember that hands-free isn’t risk-free.”

Distracted driving remains a growing traffic safety problem, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s 2019 Traffic Safety Culture Index.

It said 96% of drivers believe typing or reading on a hand-held cellphone while driving to be very or extremely dangerous, but 39% admit to reading and 29% admit to typing on a smartphone at least once while behind the wheel within the last month.

>>RELATED: Phones down: Enforcement of Ohio’s distracted driving law begins Oct. 5

AAA is offering these tips to eliminate distracted driving:

Put it away. Place your mobile device out of sight to prevent temptation.

Know where you’re going. If using a navigation system, program the destination before driving.

Pull over. If you must call or text while on the road, pull off the road safely and stop first.

Ask passengers for help. If riding with someone, seek their help to navigate, make a call, or send a message.

Be a good passenger. Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted.

Don’t be a distraction. Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving.

Activate Do Not Disturb. Setting up this feature on an iPhone or Android device will prevent calls from coming in while you’re driving.

Everyone should prevent “Intextication.” Just as drivers need to pay attention, so do pedestrians and bicyclists. Never call, text, or play games while walking or cycling.

For more information, visit this website.

©2023 Cox Media Group