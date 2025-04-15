93-year-old veteran honored with Purple Heart decades later

DAYTON — A Korean War veteran is finally getting a Purple Heart at 93 years old.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lt. Sgt. LeRoy Campbell fought for almost 70 years to receive a Purple Heart.

“I’ve been fighting for a long time. I got nowhere with it. They kept saying my records were all burned up,” he said.

In 1953, when Campbell was 21 years old, he was serving in the army during the end of the war.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was hurt after an explosion that killed three of his fellow soldiers.

“I got blown out of a bunker — Shrapnel in my left leg, left ankle ... and I lost an eye," Campbell said.

Despite his sacrifices, he wasn’t considered for the Purple Heart because a medic treated his wounds.

But with the support of his family, Veteran Affairs, and Congressman Mike Turner’s office, he was finally recognized.

“I just wanna thank everybody that’s here, I do appreciate that. I’d like to name every one of you, but I can’t remember every one of you,” Campbell joked.

As he was honored with loved ones by his side, he said this was only possible because one soldier took the brunt of the explosion in the bunker.

“He saved my life,” Campbell said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group