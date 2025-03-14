911 caller describes moment house fire forced family out

DAYTON — A house fire forced a family to leave its house late Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton firefighters responded just after 11 p.m. to the 1600 block of W. Grand Avenue on reports of a house fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request, a woman told dispatchers that she was concerned about her great-grandmother.

“My great-grandmother is in the house,” the caller said.

Seconds later, she told dispatchers that her great-grandmother was out.

“Everybody’s out of the house. It’s just a fire in the basement,” the caller told dispatchers.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department about the extent of damages and if anyone was hurt.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group