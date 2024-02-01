911 call released after shooting victim shows up to hospital in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting early Thursday morning.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell has more on what we know about what community members are calling a troubling trend on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

The man walked into Springfield Regional Medical Center after being shot on Lowery Avenue at about 2 a.m., News Center 7 previously reported.

>> RELATED: Shooting victim shows up at hospital in Springfield

Medical workers in Springfield told police about the patient they were treating and that started their investigation.

“We have a GSW that was dropped off at the ER,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

The caller said the victim was 21-years-old.

The victim was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight due to the severe nature of his injuries.

We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group