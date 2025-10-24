90-year-old shot, killed by police in Ohio neighborhood

FINDLAY — A 90-year-old man was shot and killed by police on Wednesday after he called 911 to report a shooting at his residence.

Robert Norton made the 911 call at 1:47 p.m., stating there had been a shooting at his home in Findlay and urging responders to ‘hurry,’ CBS-affiliate WTOL reported.

He hung up after 35 seconds. When officers arrived, Norton pointed a gun at them through the front door, prompting them to fire a total of seven shots.

‘The male suspect has made a pretty poor decision that has ended up costing his life,’ Findlay Police Chief James Mathias said. ‘I have reached out to the family member of the deceased to extend my condolences on behalf of the department for their loss of the life.’

The gun Norton pointed at the officers was identified as a Crossman BB gun that closely resembled a Beretta PX4 9mm pistol.

An autopsy was conducted by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, with results pending. It remains unknown how many times Norton was struck by gunfire.

Four officers involved in the shooting have been placed on critical incident leave, though their identities have not been disclosed.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting, with an internal investigation by the Findlay Police Department to follow.

Mathias noted that Norton’s wife had passed away earlier in October, and the Cherry Lane residence had been vacant for some time before the incident.

