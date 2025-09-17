82-year-old man dies in local crash

SHELBY COUNTY — An 82-year-old man is dead after a crash in Shelby County on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred on State Route 66 at Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township around 11:30 a.m.
A preliminary investigation found that William Seipel, 82, of Houston, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on SR-66 when he was struck.
The spokesperson said a 74-year-old was driving a Dodge Caravan westbound on Fessler Buxton Road when they didn’t stop at a stop sign and hit Seipel.
The 82-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene of the crash, according to the spokesperson.
The driver of the Dodge was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post.
