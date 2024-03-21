81-year-old Celina man sentenced for promoting prostitution

MERCER COUNTY — An 81-year-old Celina man was sentenced this week for promoting prostitution.

Donald Stachler was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 5 years of probation on a 4th-degree felony charge of promoting prostitution, our news partners at WCSM reported.

He was sentenced this week in Mercer County Common Pleas Court.

Other charges against Stachler were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, WCSM reported.

Stachler was one of 5 people arrested in November after an investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office into a prostitution ring, News Center 7 previously reported.

