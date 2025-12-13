800 grams of cocaine, guns, and cash found, Ohio man arrested after search

ELYRIA — Over 800 grams of cocaine were found, and one man was arrested after a search warrant was served on Tuesday.

The Elyria Police Department Special Response Team executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Adams Street, according to a Facebook post.

The warrant was issued for an extensive drug trafficking investigation that was conducted by the Elyria Police Department Narcotics Unit in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

During the search, investigators recovered these items:

Over 800 grams of cocaine.

One stolen handgun.

One shotgun.

A significant amount of money.

A stolen Chevrolet Camaro.

37-year-old Shaundale Brown of Elyria was arrested as a result of the investigation.

Brown was charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, two counts of receiving stolen property, having weapons under disability, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Lorain County Jail, where he is awaiting his initial court appearance.

