$8 million renovation of local high school’s stadium enters second phase

XENIA — In Greene County, an $8 million project is halfway done.

Xenia High School is renovating its stadium after 50-plus years.

“We have a large community response and $600,000 plus from the community and we expect more to come in as well,” Joshua Day, president of the Xenia School Board said.

Everything at Doug Adams Stadium has been redone on the outside.

From the bleachers to more seating and lights, next is redoing the turf.

Earlier this month, the Xenia Community Schools Board of Education approved the selection of an architect firm for the second phase of the project.

The second phase will include an 80-locker facility for football and across, a 40-locker boys locker room, and a 40-locker girls locker room.

A community room will also include a large yet flexible gathering space which will be part of the new field house structure.

Funding for phase two, which the district said is estimated at approximately $4 million, will be a mix of district capital funds, as well as private donations from the community.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.

















