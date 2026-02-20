78-year-old man learns punishment for shooting, killing ‘companion’ in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A 78-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing his “companion” in Warren County last year, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

Gerald Olin Finley, 78, of Deerfield Township, was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for the murder of Emilia Vinokur, 79.

Finley recently pleaded guilty to murder, with an accompanying firearm specification.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Deerfield Township Fire Station 57 in the 3400 block of US Route 22 on reports of a person with a gunshot wound on Sept. 7, 2025.

Upon arrival, deputies found Vinokur dead in the front passenger seat with two gunshot wounds to the head.

Fire and EMT personnel attempted lifesaving efforts.

“Finley admitted to officers to shooting Vinokur inside the vehicle and described it as a planned mercy killing, he had contemplated for about a week,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Finley was unable to specify any illness or medical condition that was affecting Vinokur.

A medical examination and autopsy confirmed that there was no evidence that Vinokur had an underlying illness or terminal condition.

As previously reported, Vinokur lived with Finley in Deerfield Township.

“Unfortunately, there’s just no logical explanation for Finley’s actions. Just a sad and senseless killing,” Prosecutor David Fornshell said.

