7 registered sex offenders arrested for parole violations in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Seven registered sex offenders were arrested during an Adult Parole Authority (APA) operation in Montgomery County, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office helped APA to “conduct compliance checks” on parole offenders who are registered sex offenders.

According to the spokesperson, detectives and parole officers visited 54 registered sex offenders throughout the county.

7 people were arrested for parole violations, the spokesperson said.

The identities of those arrested were not immediately available.

“I will hold offenders accountable that refuse to comply with conditions set forth by the Courts and Parole Authority,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. “We will continue to do these operations, through our partnership with the Adult Parole Authority, to keep Montgomery County safe by ensuring offenders are in compliance.”

