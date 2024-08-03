Arrest made in Richmond armed robbery case

RICHMOND — Two people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Richmond on Friday.

Richmond officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on Wernle Road around noon on Friday.

A couple of hours after the initial report, two suspects, identified as 30-year-old Nelson Holsinger and 24-year-old Trentavia Lear, were taken into custody during a “high-risk” traffic stop at National Road East and Commerce Road.

Both suspects have been charged with armed robbery and booked into the Wayne County Jail. Holsinger has also been charged with resisting law enforcement.

“The swift actions of our officers and the collaborative efforts of our Detective Division, Patrol Division, and Drug Task Force led to the prompt arrest of these individuals,” Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

The case remains under investigation.

