7 Circle of Kindness hosts event to provide much-needed items to community

DAYTON — News Center 7 is giving you a chance to help make a difference in the Miami Valley. This Saturday, June 22, is our 7 Circle of Kindness Community Recycle, Reuse, and Repurpose event.

Cindy Carusone who is the Public Relations spokesperson for Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, said, “Our mission is to help the community and help these individuals to overcome barriers.”

That’s what Carusone and everyone at Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley work to do every day. Chances are you’ve either shopped or donated at one of their thrift stores.

“We saved, last year, 21 million pounds of things going into the landfills. So, we really care about the earth, care about our community,” Carusone said.

Those donations help support more than 40 programs, helping people in the Miami Valley overcome barriers like mental health and addiction.

“We give a hand up, not a handout. So, we want them to become self-sufficient,” Carusone said.

At our 7 Circle of Kindness Community Recycle, Reuse, and Repurpose Drive, you can donate items that will help with that mission. Some of the things that are needed is clothing and shoes, gently used furniture, and small appliances.

“There may be some gently used items that go in the store and there may be other items that are going to go directly to our warehouse that’s going to get recycled,” Carusone said.

But there are things they cannot take such as chemicals, auto parts, and televisions.

John Miner, Manager of Education and Outreach with Montgomery County Environmental Services said, “It’s a great opportunity,”

That’s where Montgomery County Environmental Services comes in. They will be at the event on Saturday to help people recycle the things that can’t be reused.

“If there’s something that doesn’t get taken there, they can open up their educational material and they’ll be able to look at and bring that material down here,” Miner said,

And they help those things find new life.

“Almost everything we recycle gets turned into some kind of new product,” Miner said.

Donations will be accepted Saturday, June 22 in the WHIO-TV parking lot on South Main Street beginning at 8 am through 1 pm.

