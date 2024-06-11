7 Circle of Kindness Brings Back Community Recycle, Reuse, and Repurpose Drive

DAYTON — Save the date! The 7 Circle of Kindness is teaming up with Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley and Montgomery County Environmental Services for the 2nd annual Community Recycle, Reuse, and Repurpose Drive. This event is sponsored by Morris Home and Ashley.

What: 7 Circle of Kindness Community Reuse, Repurpose & Recycling Drive

When: Saturday, June 22nd, 8 AM – 1 PM

Where: CMG Ohio Media Center parking lot (1611 S. Main St., Dayton, OH 45409)

You can drop off unwanted household items for free at the Cox Media Group Ohio Media Center parking lot (1611 S. Main St., Dayton, OH) on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024, between 8 AM and 1 PM. Please only bring items that are gently used and can be repurposed for the benefit of our community. We won’t be able to take in items in distress or broken furniture.

We will be accepting the following items:

Clothing

Textiles

Shoes

Furniture

Small appliances (microwaves, toasters, small refrigerators (dorm-size, beverage-size)

refrigerators (dorm-size, beverage-size) Radios and electronics

Housewares

Toys

Bicycles

Books/Jewelry

Computers and accessories

Non-Motorized Medical Equipment

The following items will not be accepted:

Mattresses and box springs

Chemicals

Flammable liquids

Paint

Automotive parts: batteries and tires

Infant furniture/safety devise (including car seats)

Televisions

Large appliances: refrigerators, washers, dryers, full-size refrigerators, etc.

Batteries (any type)

Light bulbs (any type)

Want to drop off items that cannot be accepted during this drive? Montgomery County Environmental Services team will have information on alternative ways to recycle available at the event.

About 7 Circle of Kindness and Event Partners

Montgomery County Environmental Services provides high-quality drinking water, solid waste, recycling, and wastewater reclamation services to the citizens of Montgomery County. The organization works to preserve public health, foster economic development, and protect the environment and local natural resources for future generations. They also offer educational programs to local schools, community organizations, and businesses that want to learn more about conservation and sustainability in the Miami Valley region.

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley’s mission is to empower people with disabilities and other disadvantages to achieve independence and enhance their quality of life. The agency offers more than 40 programs and services in a 29-county region in Ohio and Kentucky, with more than 1,400 dedicated employees. In 2023, GESMV served 22,359 people, including employing 708 people with disabilities and assisting more than 1,000 people find jobs in the community. The organization’s staff and volunteers work hard every day to make it possible for all people to live, learn, work, and play in our community. In 2023, Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, through the 40 Goodwill retail stores it operates, helped redirect over 21 million pounds of reusable and recyclable goods from local landfills.

7 Circle of Kindness was born out of a sense of responsibility to our community. It is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with seven pillars that focus on things important to our viewers, including education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness is sponsored by Morris Home & Ashley.

