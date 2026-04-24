69-year-old man dies day after motorcycle crash in southern Ohio

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A 69-year-old man died a day after a motorcycle crash in southern Ohio.

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The crash happened on Eden Road in Brown County before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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A preliminary investigation found that David E. Harris, 69, of Williamsburg, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Eden Road at the time of the crash.

Harris failed to negotiate the curve and the motorcycle went off the left side of the road, the spokesperson said.

The motorcycle hit a ditch and overturned.

Harris was transported to an area hospital before being flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Harris died from his injuries on Thursday, the spokesperson said.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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