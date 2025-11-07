69-year-old man dies after being allegedly stabbed by son

CINCINNATI — A 69-year-old man has died after allegedly being stabbed by his son on Thursday in Cincinnati.

Detectives from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene just after 7 pm on Wicklow Ave in Sycamore Township, according to our news partners WCPO.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s office identified the 69-year-old man as John Luecke.

His son, identified as 33-year-old Jared Luecke, got into a verbal argument with John before it turned physical.

Jared allegedly retrieved a crowbar and a knife from his room before hitting his father in the shoulder 2 times with the crowbar, according to court documents.

Jared and his father, John, struggled with each other before Jared allegedly picked up the knife from the floor and stabbed his father seven to eight times.

Jared then tried to clean the scene with floor cleaning products.

Jared was charged with one count of murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

