68-year-old woman killed in Dayton hit-and-run identified; 19-year-old arrested

DAYTON — A woman who died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Dayton Wednesday morning has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell working to learn more about this crash and case. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

April Cartwright, 68, was identified as the victim of the crash by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Thursday morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported Cartwright’s vehicle was hit by a 2011 Mazda that ran a red light at the intersection of Stanley Avenue and Webster Street around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. She died from her injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda ran away from the scene after the crash.

Dayton Police confirmed Wednesday night that the driver, a 19-year-old man, later admitted to being responsible for the crash and running away.

“The driver also never had a valid driver’s license,” police shared on social media.

Alcohol and speed are being investigated as causes of the crash.

The 19-year-old was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

While police have not identified the suspect, a 19-year-old man named Julio Manuel-Francisco was arrested and booked into the jail last night on suspicion of aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

Manuel-Francisco, Julio Alberto (04/23/2005) Manuel-Francisco, Julio Alberto (04/23/2005) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 24-011644 on 09/04/2024 at 8:39 PM. Second Degree Felony - Agg Vehicular Homicide (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Leaving Scene Of An Accident (Pending); Unknown - Immigration (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]



