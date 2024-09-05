68-year-old woman killed in Dayton hit-and-run identified; 19-year-old arrested

DAYTON — A woman who died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Dayton Wednesday morning has been identified.
April Cartwright, 68, was identified as the victim of the crash by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Thursday morning.
As News Center 7 previously reported Cartwright’s vehicle was hit by a 2011 Mazda that ran a red light at the intersection of Stanley Avenue and Webster Street around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. She died from her injuries at the scene.
The driver of the Mazda ran away from the scene after the crash.
Dayton Police confirmed Wednesday night that the driver, a 19-year-old man, later admitted to being responsible for the crash and running away.
“The driver also never had a valid driver’s license,” police shared on social media.
Alcohol and speed are being investigated as causes of the crash.
The 19-year-old was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
While police have not identified the suspect, a 19-year-old man named Julio Manuel-Francisco was arrested and booked into the jail last night on suspicion of aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.
