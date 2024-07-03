Coroner IDs 68-year-old woman dead after being hit by car in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A woman who died after being hit by a car in Huber Heights has been identified.

Pamela Schwartz, 68, was identified on Wednesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Huber Heights police and medics were called to the 8800 block of Christygate Lane for reports of a pedestrian accident on June 25, News Center 7 previously reported.

Police said they arrived on the scene to find Schwartz unconscious and unresponsive with visible injuries.

The driver suspected of hitting her was found a few houses down and was believed to have suffered a medical episode.

Police said they found damage on the car that was consistent with what happened during the crash.

On Monday, Huber Heights police confirmed the woman, identified by family as Pamela Schwartz, died from her injuries. A release from the coroner’s office showed she died on Friday.

Family said that Schwartz often rode her bike around the neighborhood to help control her multiple sclerosis.

“Usually someone is with her, they ride in pairs, she rides the neighborhood quite a bit,” Ralph Evans, a neighbor said. “I just hate what happened to her.”

A family member, who wished to stay anonymous, previously told News Center 7 they are trying to stay positive knowing that Shwartz saved lives as an organ donor.

“For her to save three people and give them life is what we’re getting out of this ... that she lives on,” the family member said.

Police said the driver who hit Schwartz said they suffered a medical emergency. We’re working to learn if charges will be filed.

Shwartz’s family said they do not have any hatred toward the driver and want this to play out in court.

