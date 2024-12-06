67-year-old man hit, killed by car; Police asking for witnesses to come forward

DAYTON — Police are looking for a witness in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 67-year-old man.

The crash happened at East Third Street and Keowee Street around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned a black Saturn SUV hit Phillip Drozd, 67.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation found Drozd was walking in the crosswalk with a red “do not walk” signal. A car with a green light hit him and failed to stop after the crash.

A Dayton police spokesperson said camera footage from the crash shows a witness talking to the suspect for an “extended period of time.”

The witness was driving an older, green Jeep Wrangler.

Dayton police are asking for the witness, or any other witnesses who could identify the suspect to contact Detective Metzler at (937) 333-1359.

