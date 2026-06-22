63-year-old woman injured in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A woman was injured in a shooting in Dayton over the weekend.
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As previously reported, the shooting was reported in the area of Clement Avenue and Weaver Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
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A spokesperson from Dayton Police said on Monday that officers found a 63-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
The woman was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is listed as non-life-threatening.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this shooting can contact police at (937) 333-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips can be submitted through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or at MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.
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