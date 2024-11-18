61-year-old dies after being hit by car; police asking for help finding driver

DAYTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a car that hit and killed a man in Dayton earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Nov. 9 around 6:30 p.m. Abdulrahman Issa, 61, was hit by an unknown car in the 500 block of Wyoming Street, according to Dayton police.

He later died from his injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the car didn’t stop after hitting Issa and is possibly a back sedan.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Det. Rizer with DPD at 937-333-1142 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

If using Crime Stoppers police said you can collect a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



