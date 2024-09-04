6 hospitalized, including 3 children, after crash involving school bus in Ohio

OHIO — Several people were injured, including children, after a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles Tuesday afternoon in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A gray SUV hit another car making a right turn and caused the SUV to hit the school bus, Elmwood Place Police Chief Randall Newsom told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

“Nobody in seatbelts, the children were not in car seats in the SUV,” he said.

No one suffered any life-threatening injuries, and no children were on the bus.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics transported three children and two adults from the SUV to area hospitals, WCPO said.

The school bus driver was taken to UC Medical Center with minor injuries, WLWT TV reported.

“Had it been a regular car, this would have been a lot worse of an auto accident. We probably would have had a fatality,” said Chief Newsom.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



