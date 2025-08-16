6 charged in alleged California-to-Ohio drug smuggling ring

OHIO — Six people are facing charges for an alleged interstate drug smuggling ring that moved large quantities of controlled substances from California to Ohio, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Ohio.

The indictment, which was unsealed on August 12, details a conspiracy that allegedly operated from February 2023 to April 2024.

Federal agents seized over 33 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of cocaine and multiple guns during the investigation, according to the spokesperson.

Four people from Ohio, Terrance Gainer, 28, Anthony Clark, 30, Darquan Dixon, 26, and Allura Ward, 24, are all charged with roles in transporting the drugs.

Genaro Villa, 38, of California, is accused of supplying bulk quantities of drugs to Ohio, while Najiyah Martin, 46, of California, is accused of facilitating drug deals.

The drugs were shipped out of California to several Ohio cities through checked airline baggage and packages mailed through the U.S. Postal Service, according to the spokesperson.

The indictment outlines several aspects of the conspiracy, including instances where Clark sent Villa a photo of cash intended for drug payments and where Martin sent Clark a photo of a cocaine brick that was short by 90 grams.

In April 2024, Gainer allegedly instructed Dixon to smuggle cash to California.

Dixon traveled to California to purchase drugs and returned to Ohio with cocaine and methamphetamine hidden in his suitcase, the spokesperson said.

Ward picked up Dixon at the Cincinnati airport, but they were stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers found over 17 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of cocaine during a search and a gun, according to the spokesperson.

The investigation was part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces initiative, which aims to dismantle high-level criminal organizations.

