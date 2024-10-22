58-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Clark County Monday evening.

News Center 7 previously reported that the crash was reported in the 8000 block of Selma Pike near Battin Howell Road in Springfield Township around 7:30 p.m.

An initial investigation found that Roger Stevens, 58, of Springfield, was traveling northeast on Selma Pike when he failed to go around a curve, driving off the right side of the roadway, hitting a barrier, and overturning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP dispatchers initially told News Center 7 that a medical helicopter transported Stevens, but a media release states he was pronounced dead at the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

