54-year-old man dead after shooting involving Ohio officer; BCI investigating

AKRON, Summit County — A 54-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Akron early Saturday morning, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

Around 1:20 a.m., Akron police officers were at a gas station in the 2200 block of East Avenue investigating reports of an alleged stolen car.

During the incident, an officer fired two rounds with his department-issued firearm and hit the suspect, WOIO-19 reported.

Officers on scene performed life-saving measures, but the man died on scene. The man’s identity was not immediately available.

WOIO-19 reported that officers found a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.

According to the Akron Police Department, the officer involved has been working there for two-and-a-half years.

The officer has since been placed on administrative leave, according to WOIO-19.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called to investigate this shooting.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, and then to a Summit County Grand Jury, WOIO-19 reported.

Akron’s Office of Professional Standards and Accountability will conduct an internal investigation.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik issued a statement Saturday afternoon regarding the shooting.

