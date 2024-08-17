2 bodies found in Ohio River within 24 hours

OHIO/KENTUCKY — Two bodies were found in the Ohio River in 24 hours and now officials are investigating, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

Boone County Water Rescue crews first responded to reports of a possible body in the river after 8 p.m. on Friday.

They found a body in between the Taylor Southgate Bridge and the Purple People Bridge, WCPO-9 reported.

The body was recovered in Kentucky and transferred to the Campbell County Coroner’s Office.

Water rescue crews responded to reports of another body in the water on Saturday, according to WCPO-9.

Crews found the body in Ohio near the Brent Spence Bridge.

The second body was recovered, and the Cincinnati Fire Department transferred it to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The bodies have not been identified.

WCPO-9 reported that both recoveries are under investigation.

Information on how either person died or ended up in the Ohio River was not immediately available.

