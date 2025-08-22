51-year-old woman dead after being hit by car

PREBLE COUNTY — A 51-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car in Preble County Thursday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 9:15 p.m., Camden police were dispatched to the area of State Route 725 and U.S. Route 127 on reports of a crash.

Witnesses told police that the woman was in the crosswalk and a driver had the green light when the crash happened.

The 51-year-old woman died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Camden Police Department.

