$50K winning scratch-off sold in Piqua

PIQUA — A Piqua man recently bought a scratch-off ticket worth $50,000.
The man bought the winning Holiday Bonus Millions ticket at Piqua Food on South Street, according to the Ohio Lottery.
After taxes, the man will receive $36,000.
Holiday Bonus Millions is a $30 scratch-off. It has a top prize of $80,000 a year for 25 years.
“As of July 31, 2025, there is one top prize remaining in the game,” the Ohio Lottery said.
