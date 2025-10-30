$500K donation made to The Foodbank as SNAP benefits prepare to run out

DAYTON — Montgomery County is allocating $500,000 to The Foodbank in Dayton to address the anticipated increase in demand as SNAP benefits are set to expire on November 1st.

The funds, reallocated from an economic development grant, aim to support The Foodbank in meeting the needs of over 80,000 residents who rely on SNAP benefits. With the expected surge in demand, the Foodbank has already prepared by purchasing seven semis of food products, each carrying approximately 26 pallets, to arrive in early November.

“These are our most vulnerable citizens here in Montgomery County,” said Commissioner Judy Dodge, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. “I don’t know what we’re going to do if this shutdown continues even longer.”

Lee Lauren Truesdale, Chief Development Officer of The Foodbank, stated, “We’re here. We’re able to support folks. We’re doing a lot to make sure that we are still able to put food on the table for families in our community.”

The decision to reallocate funds was made as county commissioners closely monitored the situation, agreeing that immediate action was necessary. Commissioner Dodge highlighted the importance of supporting the community’s most vulnerable members during this challenging time.

The Foodbank’s proactive measures include securing a significant amount of food supplies to ensure it can continue to serve the community effectively. Truesdale reassured the public of the Foodbank’s readiness to handle any crisis that may arise.

Financial donations to The Foodbank are particularly impactful, with each dollar donated creating four meals. Truesdale encouraged the community to contribute, emphasizing that every donation makes a significant difference.

