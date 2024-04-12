$500,000-winning scratch-off sold at Ohio gas station

YOUNGSTOWN — A scratch-off ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Ohio.

Ohio Lottery announced on Thursday that the ticket was sold to a woman making a pit stop at a BP gas station in Youngstown.

The ticket was the $10 scratch-off, “$500,000 Extra Play.”

After federal and state tax withholdings, the woman will take home approximately $360,000.

“The lucky ticket holder beat odds of 1 in 600,000 to win,” according to the Ohio Lottery.

The store that sold the winning ticket will also receive a $5,000 sales bonus.

