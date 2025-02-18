50-year-old woman arrested after Meth, LSD, Cocaine found during traffic stop

KETTERING — A 50-year-old woman was arrested after police found Meth, LSD, and Cocaine during a traffic stop.

On Feb. 11 around 2:50 p.m., Kettering Police officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Patterson Road and Grace Ave.

K9 Thor alerted to the vehicle during a free air sniff, according to the Kettering Police Department.

Officers found Methamphetamine, LSD, and Cocaine inside the vehicle.

Ingrid Lyons, 50, was arrested for Trafficking and Drug Possession.

Lyons is not booked into Montgomery County Jail at this time, according to Jail records.

