5 hospitalized after gas leak likely caused by generator

DAYTON — Five people were taken to the hospital after a gas leak inside a home in Dayton early Monday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 4:53 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 150 block of North Gettysburg Ave on reports of a gas leak inside a structure.

An initial investigation indicates that a portable generator running inside the home likely caused increased levels of carbon monoxide, according to Assistant Chief Brad French with the Dayton Fire Department.

Five people who were inside the home were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

French reminded the public that a generator should only be operated a minimum of 20 feet from a structure.

Carbon monoxide detection is also key.

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors can be requested and installed by the Dayton Fire Department for free here.

