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Outdoor farmer’s market now open on weekends at 2nd Street Market

By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com
2nd Street Market's Outdoor Farmer's Market 2nd Street Market outdoor farmers market opening weekend and MayFair Plant Sale
By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com

DAYTON — The outdoor farmer’s market at the 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton is now on Saturdays and Sundays through late October.

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The outdoor farmer’s market features a weekly rotation of more than 40 vendors. That’s in addition to the 50 permanent vendors inside the market, according to a spokesperson for Five Rivers MetroParks.

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2nd Street Market Manager Lynda Suda said the outdoor farmer’s market gives guests more access to healthy, locally raised food.

The outdoor farmer’s market runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

More information on the farmer’s market, as well as its summer programs, can be found here.

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