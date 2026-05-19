Outdoor farmer’s market now open on weekends at 2nd Street Market

DAYTON — The outdoor farmer’s market at the 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton is now on Saturdays and Sundays through late October.

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The outdoor farmer’s market features a weekly rotation of more than 40 vendors. That’s in addition to the 50 permanent vendors inside the market, according to a spokesperson for Five Rivers MetroParks.

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2nd Street Market Manager Lynda Suda said the outdoor farmer’s market gives guests more access to healthy, locally raised food.

The outdoor farmer’s market runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

More information on the farmer’s market, as well as its summer programs, can be found here.

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