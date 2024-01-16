5 facing federal charges for alleged deadly drug conspiracy

DAYTON — Five people are now facing federal charges in a narcotics conspiracy that allegedly led to at least one overdose death in Dayton.

Ricardo Busbee, 33; Torrence Busbee, 30; Dermarion Galloway, 28; Dalaquan McGuire, 26; and Doretha Hughes, 27, were all charged in a 10-count indictment alleging that they conspired to possess fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, according to the office of Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

They also allegedly possessed and distributed methamphetamine at a location where a minor lived.

The charges came after local and federal law enforcement began investigating a “significant increase in drug overdoses that had occurred within a six-block radius in Dayton” last summer, according to the release.

Ricardo Busbee and Hughes allegedly distributed a mixture of fentanyl and cocaine that caused an overdose death in July 2023. That same drug combination also allegedly caused serious bodily injury to another person.

Both Ricardo and Torrence Busbee were also charged with illegally possessing firearms as previously convicted felons.

All five of them were charged with possessing firearms “in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.” Prosecutors said they had at least 14 guns in a storage unit and homes on Laura and Basswood avenues in Dayton.

If convicted, they each face 20 years to life in prison.

