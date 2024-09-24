49-year-old man dead after crash involving semi in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — A 49-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a semi in Mercer County Tuesday morning, according to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.

The crash was reported at approximately 5:03 a.m. on US Route 127, north of Dutton Road in Dublin Township.

An investigation found that Travis Fox, 49, of Mendon, was driving a Chevy van north on US Route 127 at the time of the crash.

According to Grey, Fox traveled left of center and hit an oncoming semi for an unknown reason.

Fox was pronounced dead on scene.

According to Grey, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

