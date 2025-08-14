48-year-old man dies in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A man is dead after a shooting in Dayton on Wednesday evening.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported on Lombard Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, police found a 48-year-old man shot multiple times, Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon confirmed on Thursday.

Dayton police on scene told News Center 7 that a male was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An investigator with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office later confirmed that they were called to Miami Valley Hospital in relation to this shooting.

Sheldon confirmed the man died at the hospital.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

A possible suspect was located and interviewed by detectives. Police did not confirm if the suspect was arrested or charged.

While investigating, police recovered multiple pieces of evidence, including multiple handguns and casings.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

