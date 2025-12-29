48-year-old man dead after rollover crash in Ohio

FAYETTE COUNTY — A man was killed in a rollover crash in Ohio late Saturday night.
State troopers from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 10:28 to a crash in Fayette County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.
A preliminary investigation showed that a 2018 GMC Yukon was going south on Creek Road when it went off the right side of the road.
The SUV hit an embankment and overturned.
The driver, 48-year-old Joseph Buschel, was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said.
The crash remains under investigation.
