48-year-old man dead after rollover crash in Ohio

FAYETTE COUNTY — A man was killed in a rollover crash in Ohio late Saturday night.

State troopers from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 10:28 to a crash in Fayette County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2018 GMC Yukon was going south on Creek Road when it went off the right side of the road.

The SUV hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver, 48-year-old Joseph Buschel, was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

