Left, center lanes closed due to crash on I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County on Sunday night.

State troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics were dispatched around 6:36 p.m. on reports of a crash on I-75 near Peters Road, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The left and center lanes are currently closed.

The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that medics are at the scene.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted OSHP to determine the crash and if anyone was injured.

