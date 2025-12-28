Over 1,200 without power across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Several people are without power across the region on Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As of 6:50 p.m., there are 1,229 AES customers without power, according to an outage map.

TRENDING STORIES:

Customers in the following Miami Valley counties have reported outages:

Preble County: 1,209

Clinton County: 16

Clark County: 4

Duke Energy is reporting some outages on its outage map.

This includes:

Warren County: 31

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group